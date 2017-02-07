Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Too Young To Operate ATV: See Warning In Owner’s Manual

Courtesy of Instagram

While the Spears family continues to remain strong after Maddie Aldridge’s dangerous ATV accident that left her critically injured, on Feb. 5, there’s an interesting new detail surrounding the incident. According to the ATV owner’s manual, Maddie is nowhere near the age permitted to be driving the vehicle. Get the frightening details.

“Never allow a child under age 10 to operate or ride as a passenger in this vehicle. Children differ in skills, physical abilities and judgement. Please supervise the use of the vehicle at all times. Permit continued use only if you determine that your child has the ability and maturity to operate safely.” — That is the full age warning issued in the owner’s manual of the vehicle in question that Maddie Aldridge, 8, was behind the wheel of on Feb. 5.

As you can see, Jamie Lynn Spears’, 25, daughter should not have been driving the ATV that crashed into a pond in Kentwood, Louisiana, according to the owner’s manual, via Polaris, [the owner of the vehicle in question]. The ATV believed to be Maddie’s was an RZR 170, as reported by TMZ, and the passage [above] is the age warning for the specific model.

The Polaris ATV vehicle has apparently been involved in some messy lawsuits before the news of Maddie’s critical crash. In one case, an RZR model — [not a 170] — flipped over and rolled, which fractured the driver’s spine, according to the site. There were more reported cases of Polaris vehicles, similar to Maddie’s, flipping over and leaving drivers with serious injuries.

The Spears family went through a traumatic experience on Feb. 5, when Maddie was critically injured after her birthday present [the ATV] crashed into a pond and trapped her under water for several minutes, as reported by TMZ. The 8-year-old was behind the wheel of the Polaris off-road vehicle when it unexpectedly flipped over. Her condition was said to be “extremely serious” following the crash that left her reportedly unconscious. Maddie was allegedly airlifted to a nearby hospital in New Orleans.

While the Spears family has requested prayers from fans, they have remained silent on the details involving Maddie’s condition. On the day of the tragic accident, a rep for Britney Spears, 35, told Entertainment Tonight: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.” There have been no other details about her condition or the awful accident released at this time.

Our thoughts are with the Spears family during this difficult time, and we’re wishing Maddie a speedy recovery.

