Jack Nicholson Coming Out Of Retirement To Star In First Film In 7 Years

Kristen Wiig has drawn Jack Nicholson out of retirement. The Oscar-winner will star opposite the ‘SNL’ alum in the English-language adaptation of 2016 German comedy. We hate to say we told you so, but… click through so we can say, ‘We told you so!’

This really is as good as it gets! Jack Nicholson, 79, is set to costar with Kristen Wiig, 43, in his first film role since 2010. Variety broke the news Feb. 7, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise to loyal readers of HollywoodLife.com. Sources told us EXCLUSIVELY in 2013 that fans could “count on” the Batman star’s return to the big screen… in spite of reports to the contrary. #WeToldYouSo

According to the new report, Kristen and Jack will play opposite one another in the English-language adaptation of 2016 German comedy Toni Erdmann. Erdmann premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. Paramount Pictures acquired the rights to the flick and will remake it for American audiences.

The original, heavily awarded film tells the story of a quirky father trying to reconnect with his up-tight daughter. Along the way he poses as her boss’ life coach and creates an outrageous alter ego. Yup, that sounds about right. The roles seem perfect for Jack and Kristen, both of whom will more than hold their own against the comedy of the other. We do wonder, however, how well the Chinatown actor will be able to recall his lines. That had been one of the issues holding him back from tacking rolls after starring alongside Reese Witherspoon, 40, in How Do You Know.

“There is a simple reason behind his decision,” our insider explained three and a half years ago, “it’s memory loss. Quite frankly, at 76, Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him. His memory isn’t what it used to be.” Hopefully Paramount will hire the perfect writer / director combo to help Jack through the process.

HollywoodLifers, how excited are you to see Jack Nicholson back on the big screen?! Which of his iconic movies is your all-time favorite?

