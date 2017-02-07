Donald Trump Appeals Court Live Stream: Hear Lawyers Battle Over Muslim Ban

Donald Trump’s refugee travel ban has caused a lot of controversy since he signed the executive order on Jan. 27, and now the fate of the shocking ban is being debated in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Listen to the arguments live, right here!

Donald Trump, 70, is determined to get his appalling Muslim ban back in action after it was temporarily blocked by federal judge James Robart from Washington on Feb. 3. Now the president has lawyer August Flentje arguing with three 9th Circuit judges in the Court of Appeals to determine whether or not the executive order will stand. Americans have the right to know what’s going on in that court room right now, and you can tune in to the live stream above to hear everything that happens.

The block came after over a week of protests, rallies, and demonstrations by angry Americans who are disgusted that a president would discriminate against people from the Muslim religion by refusing them desperately needed help in the face of war. They were horrified that families could be separated and that even people with green cards couldn’t make their way back into the country after a trip.

People were thrilled that Judge Robart was able to overturn the disguising order, but it may not stay that way for long. A decision is expected to be made this week, but first the lawyer and three judges will have to present their arguments for and against the travel ban. You won’t want to miss a second of the impassioned speeches and fiery debates, so make sure you tune in above to hear both sides battle it out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Donald’s travel ban will be reinstated, or will it remain blocked? Let us know!