Either Cardi B and Offset are officially dating or they’re playing us all for fools. The reality star and the rapper were spotted enjoying (and leaving) Super Bowl LI together on Feb. 5. Wait until you see these cozy snapshots.

Keeping up with Cardi B‘s love life is becoming a full-time gig. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star allowed herself to be seen with a man on Super Bowl Sunday… a man who isn’t once-rumored beau Swift Star or her still-incarcerated, former fiancé Tommy Geez. Migos rapper Offset was the lucky winner of her affection, which was chronicled extensively through various media online. MTO News even snagged photos of the pair holding hands like middle schoolers.

Rocking a super cute, low-cut, knit dress and gold gladiator sandals, Cardi seemed thrilled to cheer on the Atlanta Falcons alongside the “Bad and Boujee” performer. She popped up sitting next to him in a Snapchat video from the bleachers and rode shotgun in his matte black Lamborghini after the Patriots won during the game’s history-making overtime. And considering he told TMZ Sports he lost $50,000 on the contest, Offset is in pretty good spirits throughout.

The coupling up comes on the heels of news that Cardi broke things off with Tommy in Dec. A musician in her own right, she had at one time been linked romantically to music producer, and fellow LHHNY star, Swift. He told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “didn’t have nothing to do with her breakup with her and Tommy.” Breaking up with Tommy isn’t the only split Cardi’s pulled recently either. On Dec. 29, she announced her departure from the VH1 reality show after the currently-airing seventh season.

HollywoodLifers, how do we feel about Cardi B and Offset’s pairing? Do you think they’re for real or is this all just a publicity stunt?