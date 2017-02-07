‘Born This Way’: Boy, 10, With Down Syndrome Excitedly Dances To Lady Gaga & It’s The Best

Ten-year-old Nico with Down syndrome brought Twitter to tears over his enthusiasm for dancing! During Lady Gaga’s epic Super Bowl 51 halftime show, the boy busted out a move in his living room, and it was literally everything. His journalist dad posted the clip online, and before he knew it, his son was inspiring people all over the world!

This is absolutely beautiful! While there were many moving aspects of Lady Gaga‘s, 30, powerful halftime performance at Super Bowl 51, perhaps one of the most emotional reactions we’ve seen came from Nico Perry, 10. Nico, who was born with Down syndrome, ended up capturing hearts around the world after his dad, a Chicago-area disability rights journalist, filmed him passionately clapping and dancing to Lady Gaga’s hit “Born This Way.”

“He was born his way too,” Nico’s dad, David Perry, captioned the 32-second video he posted to Twitter on Feb. 5. He later added, “My son dances like someone’s watching. In fact he checks every so often and gets mad if you’re not watching.” Aw! Well, David’s followers were DEFINITELY watching the passionate little boy. Read some of their heartfelt reactions below:

My son dances like someone’s watching. In fact he checks every so often and gets mad if you’re not watching. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) February 6, 2017

@Lollardfish @SensiblySecular Be right back, gotta go cry my eyes out for a minute, because this is everything 😍😭 — Ashley Riggs (@Just1MoreAshley) February 6, 2017

@Lollardfish this video made me cry god bless him — Alejandro (@Alejandro_igles) February 6, 2017

@Lollardfish Super cute. Dance on! We danced too! — Casey Dokoupil (@mundaetraversa) February 6, 2017

@Lollardfish this is beautiful oh my god almost crying 💕💕💕 — StreamMILLIONREASONS (@HausOfLeos) February 6, 2017

Nico is a fan of “all kinds of rock and folk music,” according to David, who spoke with The Huffington Post. In fact, after taking a break from the big game, Nico “came running upstairs to the TV once he heard the music.” How sweet is THAT? “Lady Gaga’s anthem is about the identity and diversity and the struggle for acceptance. Disability isn’t always a part of that conversation, but it should be,” David explained. “Clearly, her fans around the world are here for that message. So it’s not just about a cute kid dancing, but about making our fight for radical inclusion even more inclusive.”

David totally hit the nail on the head with that one, as Lady Gaga herself once described “Born This Way” as a “magical” message. That’s definitely something we can get behind — especially in today’s world!

