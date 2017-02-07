Blac Chyna Cheating On Rob Kardashian? — Caught Cozying Up To Mystery Man

Blac Chyna spent Super Bowl Sunday in the arms of a man who definitely wasn’t Rob Kardashian. The new parents have had their ups and downs, but could this new scandal be the nail in the coffin? Get the EXCLUSIVE details now!

Blac Chyna has some explaining to do. The 28-year-old personality was spotted in the arms of another dude on Super Bowl Sunday, HollywoodLife.com has confirmed. Rob Kardashian, 29, was nowhere to be seen as onlookers witnessed a mystery man place his hand “in her lap or on her legs,” according to Page Six. The news comes on the heels of the unmarried parents’ first anniversary. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Chyna was definitely cozy with the dude who she came in here with,” explains an insider EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “This dude wasn’t someone who worked for her, or anything like that, by the way she was looking at him and how he had his arm around her at times.” The Rob & Chyna star attended a Super Bowl LI viewing party at Estrella’s MA Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. “They came in with a group of people, but then the groups fizzled out… and, low and behold, Chyna and the dude were the last two standing. They had a good time and interacted as if they were more than friends.”

Whether or not any of this will come as a surprise to Rob is anyone’s guess. He shared an adorable Instagram post, dedicated to his baby mama, on Jan. 25. in observance of their one year anniversary. The video was captioned, “1 year down lol woohooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiieeeeeee,” and featured a highlight reel of the happier moments from the last 12 months. It stands in stark contrast to the clips that went viral just before Christmas, which showed an empty house Chyna had apparently cleared out in a hurry to escape her relationship.

Chyna and Rob began dating in Jan. 2016. They announced their engagement, much to the chagrin of the Kardashian clan, on April 5, 2016. May was when they announced their pregnancy and Dream Renée Kardashian was born on Nov. 10, 2016. And now it appears that they might have broken up in the seven days following the relationship milestone Rob shared with his fans.

