Coachella Banking On Pregnant Beyonce To Perform? — There’s ‘No Alternate Plans’

From the moment Beyonce announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1, fans have been dying to know if she’ll be showing up for her previously-scheduled Coachella gig. After all, she’ll be very far along by April — but with just over two months to go until the festival, organizers are reportedly moving ‘full steam ahead’ with their plans for Bey to take the stage!

There’s been quite a communication gap between Beyonce, 35, and the Coachella Music Festival organizers, according to TMZ! As we previously told you, Bey reportedly didn’t give Coachella reps a heads up before announcing her pregnancy on Feb. 1, which left an important question hanging in the air: Will she still be performing at the event in April?!

Well, there’s still been no discussion between the 35-year-old, who’s expecting twins, and the organizers, TMZ reports. Apparently, inquiring about a pregnant woman can be a “slippery slope,” so for now, Coachella is sticking with the original plan — producers haven’t even contacted other singers as an alternate plan just in case, the site claims. Instead, they’re simply waiting for Bey to pick up the phone and let them know what the deal is.

Considering Coachella is just over two months away, let’s hope Beyonce figures out what she wants to do soon! It’s unclear exactly how far along she is, but we’re going to assume it’s at least three months, or one trimester, as that’s when women are generally comfortable enough to make the announcement. That means she’ll be — at minimum — five and half months with twins by the time Coachella comes around…so it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if she decides to pull out for the safety of herself and her babies. Looks like we’ll just have to keep waiting for an answer…

