Happy Birthday, Ashton Kutcher: The Best Forgotten ‘Punk’d’ Prank You Need To Watch

It’s Ashton Kutcher’s 39th birthday, and to celebrate we’re throwing it WAY back to his ‘Punk’d’ days! Our unequivocal favorite episode ever was when Ashton tricked Drake. Relive the actor’s epic prank show’s best moment with us, right here!

We can’t believe that Ashton Kutcher is 39 years old already! While he may be a full grown man and respected actor with a lovely wife (Mila Kunis) and two precious children, we can’t pretend that we don’t still remember him fondly as the host of the iconic prank show Punk’d. So what better way to celebrate his birthday than to relive his most epic prank EVER on our fave Drake!

Ashton definitely didn’t go easy on the rapper. Drake believed that he was being driven by the Secret Service to go for a visit with the Vice President. Once they got to the location they were supposed to meet, a crazy earthquake happens in the parking garage! That’s when all hell really breaks loose.

Drake looks totally freaked out and even says that he’s never experienced an earthquake before. The Secret Service guys go inside and tell them to stay put. That’s when a random guy who was scared for his life tries to climb in the front seat of the car, and Drake is panicking because he’s afraid the Secret Service will kill him! Believe it or not, it gets even worse.

An injured pregnant woman leaves the building and her husband is trying to get her out of the garage, but the car Drake is in is blocking the exit. The couple starts losing their minds asking him to move it, but he doesn’t have the keys. Poor guy! He was so happy and mad at the same time when Ashton finally revealed it was all a big joke. So crazy!

