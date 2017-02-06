Tom Brady: Everything We Know About His Mom Galynn’s Mystery Illness

Super Bowl 51 may have been Tom Brady’s fifth championship win, but this time, it was extra special — it was the first game his sick mom, Galynn, was able to make it to all season. Little is known about what exactly Galynn has been battling, but here’s everything we know so far.

Tom Brady, 39, gave it all on the field week after week all season long, and you never would’ve known he was dealing with some pretty heavy stuff in his personal life. The New England Patriots quarterback revealed during a pre-Super Bowl press conference that his family has had a “challenging year,” and that his mom, Galynn Brady, hadn’t been able to make it to any games this football season, which is a rarity.

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

He didn’t expand on the reason for Galynn’s absence, but CBS New England reported on Jan. 30 that she’s been dealing with “health issues” for 18 months now. No details about the specifics of her condition were revealed, but when Galynn showed up to NRG Stadium in Houston for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, she was wearing a bandanna wrapped around her head.

The site reports that Galynn’s health has been a “major source of concern” for the family in recent months. After the Super Bowl, Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, confirmed she’s been “going through chemotherapy and radiation,” so it is likely she is battling a form of cancer, although the exact kind is unknown.

However, Galynn did not let her illness get her down. She was photographed beaming after the game, and of course, she had a lot to celebrate — her son led the Patriots to an incredible comeback, defeating the Falcons in overtime despite being down 21-3 at the half. Tom broke down in tears as he hugged his mother after the epic victory, and it was a truly heartwarming moment. Our thoughts are with Galynn as she continues to fight this illness.

