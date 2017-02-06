Exactly How To Get Victoria Justice’s Waves At The Rebecca Minkoff Show

Victoria Justice was a featured model at Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. The feminine and flirty look is easy to recreate, even if you aren’t walking a runway! Get the how to right here!

We can always count on Rebecca Minkoff to show off feminine and wearable hair and makeup trends on her runway. At her Spring show on Feb. 4, in Los Angeles, not New York!, actress and singer Victoria Justice walked down the runway and looked amazing.

The hair look was actually lead by hairstylist Giovanni Vaccaro for GLAMSQUAD using Kerastase. He described the inspiration as: “This season’s hair is whimsical and diffused, leaving it feeling airy and effortless.”

Here is the exact how to:

“Prep the hair by applying Kerastase L’incoryable Blowdry followed by Kerastase Mousse Bouffant section by section, roots to end.

Rough dry the hair with the hands and create a clean center part.

Make halo sections in the hair from temples to the top of the crown, and pin up using a metal clip.

Take the interior section of the hair at the nape of the neck from ear to ear, and prep the hair for curling using Kerastase Styling VIP.

To create whimsical curls, alternate directions while wrapping the hair using both 1” and 1¼“ curling irons.

Pin curls in place in an upward direction and spray with Kerastase Laque Couture.

Take down the halo section at the top of the head, and curl the hair away from the face.

Brush out the curls using a tail comb and tease the ends to create a more airy, diffused texture.

“Seal the look with Kerastase Laque Couture.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Victoria Justice’s hair at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show?

