‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Sandoval & Jax Raid Lisa’s Closet & Dress In Drag

Before the Feb. 6 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ we had no idea Jax looked so good in a dress. But we quickly discovered he does, when he and Tom Sandoval raided Lisa Vanderpump’s closet to fulfill Tom Schwartz’s dream of dressing in drag for his bachelor party.

We think it’s safe to say Tom Schwartz has some pretty odd dreams. On the Feb. 6 episode of Vanderpump Rules, we discovered he wants all the guys to dress in drag for her bachelor party in New Orleans. And he actually was excited about it — Schwartz even said he wants the guys to be so into it that they might even contemplate having sex with a man.

Anyway, Jax and Tom Sandoval had fun raiding Lisa Vanderpump‘s closet — well, Sandoval may have had MORE fun, but that was sort of expected. Regardless, we can’t wait to see the final product.

Meanwhile, Pandora threw Katie a relaxing spa day with her friends, but things grew tense when Ariana refused to apologize to Stassi. She did, however, agree to have a more “open mind” around Stassi. That’s progress, right? Stassi seemed cool with it, so that’s all that mattered. Everything seemed pretty peaceful after that, until Katie started taking subtle digs at Scheana. Scheana totally freaked out and stormed off in tears before she and Katie had a conversation and worked things out. Apparently, Katie things Scheana is pretty negative, but they still love each other.

And in other Vanderpump Rules news, Sandoval dove back into modeling by doing a photo shoot with JOE SIMPSON (yes, Jessica‘s dad). Joe even told Tom to stick his “dick” out while posing for the camera (we’re sure that’ll really put those Joe Simpson gay rumors to rest). Also, Stassi received some relationship advice from her younger brother, when she visited home to help her mom out after a surgery.

