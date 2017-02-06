Courtesy of Instagram

The Patriots won Super Bowl 51 after an EPIC comeback, but QB Tom Brady knows it isn’t just the people on the field who helped get him that victory. After the game, he took to Instagram to send a special thank you to his loved ones, and it’s just too sweet. Check out his message here!

Tom Brady earned his record-breaking fifth Super Bowl win when the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Feb. 5, and amidst the post-game celebrations, he took a moment to quickly reflect on social media. Rather than giving a shout-out to his football team, though, the superstar quarterback gave credit to the people behind the scenes who helped get him where he is today.

“It takes a team,” Tom captioned a photo of himself, surrounded by family and loved ones. “And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving.” In the pic, Tom’s adorable children are seated on his knees, and everyone has huge smiles plastered on their faces. Of course, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is featured in the pic, along with his loving parents.

It was especially special to have his mom and dad at the Super Bowl this season, as it was the first game his mother, Galynn, was able to make all season long. Sadly, Galynn has been battling a mysterious illness for months, but she was strong enough to hit Houston for the big game and celebrate with her son, who was in tears while they hugged afterward.

Galynn got to witness quite a game, too, as the Patriots were down 21-3 at halftime. Their incredible second half got them to overtime, though, and history was made as the Pats finished with a 34-28 victory over the Falcons. Incredible!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tom crediting his friends and family with the win? How do you feel about the Pats winning the Super Bowl?

