Courtesy of FOX

Galynn Brady hasn’t been able to attend a New England Patriots game all season thanks to an undisclosed illness, but she was NOT about to miss the Super Bowl! As millions of fans cheered for Tom Brady, the MVP QB celebrated with his mom. Watch the sweet video!

As if Super Bowl 51 wasn’t emotional enough, now we get to watch Tom Brady, 39, celebrate with his sick mother. Tonight’s game was quite the rollercoaster ride — and Galynn Brady wasn’t about to miss a second of it! The famed quarterback’s mother is battling an undisclosed illness that’s prevented her from attending all games this season. But when news broke out that the New England Patriots made it to the finals, Galynn made a promise to herself to show up — and the results are heartwarming!

As the Patriots gang flocked to the middle of the field to celebrate their overtime win, Tom hugged his mother who had tears of joy in her eyes. The NFL star also embraced wifey Gisele Bundchen and their three adorable kids — John, Vivienne, Benjamin. The video doesn’t show Galynn for that long, but you can tell her apart from the crowd by her blue headscarf. Despite dealing with his mother’s heartbreaking illness, Tom managed to keep his focus the entire game, bringing the Patriots back from a shocking near shutout in the first half. The MVP also dedicated the match to his parents.

Up until halftime, it really looked like the Atlanta Falcons were going to win! Of course Tom wasn’t happy about his team’s lag, but his sadness generated something totally unforgettable. As the hunk hunched over on the sidelines bench with his head to the ground, hilarious memes began popping up on Twitter. Maybe that’s what motivated Tom to bring the Patriots into the lead! Laughter really is the best medicine, isn’t it?

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is that video of Tom celebrating with his mother?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.