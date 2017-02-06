‘Stranger Things’ Cast Freaks Out Over Season 2 Trailer — Watch Super Cute Video

The ‘Stranger Things’ watching the season 2 trailer is all of us watching the season 2 trailer. Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard lost their minds when the first look premiered during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. These boys are too cute!

How can you not love the Stranger Things kids? They’re obsessed with Stranger Things just as much as we are. Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard were all watching the Super Bowl together at a viewing party when the hit Netflix show’s first trailer for season 2 debuted.

The kids were up on their feet anxiously seeing the footage for the very first time. They were gasping and shocked over the teaser. By the end of the trailer, Noah, Gaten, and Finn were all screaming with excitement. Gaten hugged Noah after it was over. It was the sweetest thing!

Stranger Things season 2 will debut on Halloween. That’s the next time we’ll see Mike, Dustin, Will, Eleven, and the rest of the gang again. The wait is seriously unbearable! WE NEED ALL THE ANSWERS!

The plot for season 2 is being kept mostly under wraps, but HollywoodLife.com found out some amazing scoop while attending a panel on the Fan2Sea cruise in Jan. 2017. In addition to the season picking up a year later from where we left off, The Goonies and Lord of the Rings alum Sean Astin is joining season 2 as Winona Ryder’s boyfriend. Fan fave Barb will not be back, but “the question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb are very much present in the beginning of the season.”

