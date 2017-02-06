Image Courtesy of NBC/Courtesy of Instagram

Melissa McCarthy’s impression of Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’ has already gone down as one of the show’s best sketches of all time. Lucky for fans she’s now sharing a behind the scenes pic that’s almost as funny as the skit!

“Just two old friends shooting the breeze backstage @nbcsnl @mikeyfuntime,” Melissa McCarthy, 46, captioned a hilarious pic she posted to Instagram of her and the newest Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day, 36, hanging out before they were to take the stage in their respective sketches on Feb. 4 — both of which mercilessly mocked President Donald Trump‘s administration.

In the pic, Melissa is pretending to scream at the camera as she shows off her bald cap that would later be covered up by an epic Sean Spicer wig — a prop that would only serve to add more laughs to the sketch in which she impersonated the White House press secretary. Mikey can be seen behind Melissa, looking completely freaked out by her cap while donning the black eye makeup that would transform him into the Grim Reaper, a.k.a. Trump’s top adviser Steve Bannon, in another great sketch.

Melissa spent the Sean sketch spewing “alternative facts” and yelling at the reporters for asking simple questions, like why the president himself called the Muslim ban a “ban,” but then his administration refused to admit it was a ban. “It’s your words, when you use the words and he uses them back it’s a circular using of words,” Melissa said, full of mock irritation. She also downed a HUGE amount of gum, a quirk that Sean is known for.

When Extra ran into Sean at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5 they just HAD to ask him about the sketch, which even he had to admit was “funny,” though he thinks she needs to “dial it back” next time she mocks him. Melissa “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there,” Sean said. Well, he does eat a LOT of gum.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Melissa’s impression of Sean? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.