Sean Spicer Lacks A Sense Of Humor, Slams Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ Impression

Image Courtesy of NBC

This won’t come as a surprise, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did NOT find Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on ‘SNL’ very funny. In fact, he even has some advice for the actress!

Sean Spicer, 45, is not here for Saturday Night Live mocking him — especially if it’s done with actress Melissa McCarthy, 46. At the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5, the White House staff member finally reacted the Melissa’s skit, in which she brutally mocks him and his ill-mannered behavior during daily briefings.

So, what did he think? Sean told Extra that Melissa’s impression was “exaggerated,” and added that she needed to “slow down on the gum chewing” because she had “way too many pieces in there.” He also added that he didn’t know about the skit until the following morning, claiming that he woke up to so many text messages he thought there might be a national emergency. Whoops!

In the end Sean did admit that the episode was “funny,” but that maybe next time Melissa could “dial it back” when it comes to mocking him. Re-watch the hilarious skit below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did YOU enjoy Melissa’s skit, or do you think Sean is right and she should “dial it back”? Comment below with your answers!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.