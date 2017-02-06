Rob Gronkowski Gushes Over Tom Brady After Epic SB Comeback: He’s The ‘Best Ever’

REX/Shutterstock

The New England Patriots pulled off what seemed nearly impossible, coming back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 — and Rob Gronkowski is giving credit where credit is due. Watch him give his QB, Tom Brady, the highest praise ever right here!

Rob Gronkowski said what plenty of people were probably thinking after this year’s Super Bowl: “Tom Brady’s the best ever,” he told reporters on the field. “Hands DOWN!”

The tight end’s gushing comments came after Tom led the New England Patriots to an overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, despite being down 21-3 at halftime. Tom kept his cool throughout the entire second half, completing passes left and right, altogether racking up 466 yards. This led him to his record-breaking fifth Super Bowl win and got him his fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy. NBD!

Although Rob wasn’t playing on the field with Tom and his teammates during the big game — he’s currently recovering from back surgery — he was right there for the celebrations…and he went nuts on Twitter after the game, too. This victory belongs to Gronk just as much as the rest of the team, though — he was able to play during eight regular season games before his injury sidelined him.

Of course, the football star was far from the only one to go nuts over Tom and the team’s incredible comeback. The QB’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was going out of her mind when the Pats won in overtime — she even dropped her phone amidst all the excitement! Tom himself was in tears as he celebrated after the game, especially when he had a moment with his mom, Galynn, whose missed out on attending every other game this season due to a mystery illness. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Rob that Tom Brady is the ‘best ever’?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.