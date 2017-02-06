‘Quantico’ Recap: Alex & Ryan Finally Come Face-To-Face After His Shocking Reveal

Alex’s determination to save the day brings her straight to Ryan on the Feb. 6 episode of ‘Quantico.’ Plus, Owen nearly gets killed, the CLF’s motives are finally explained, and Alex helps free the hostages!

The CLF is making moves and Dayana, Leon, Harry, and Sebastian are all in danger. The CLF has something planned for the next stage in their attack, and it’s not good. Will is back and helping the CLF. It appears they’re trying to find answers. When they get what they wanted from one hostage, they shoot him in the chest.

Ryan freaks out about this senseless act of violence. He thinks there has to be another way than this one. Will announces that Harry is up next on the list of hostages to be interrogated. Oh my god. Ryan refuses to shoot Harry. The CLF is trying to take out all of the AIC before they do more damage. The CLF thinks the AIC are the bad guys, but the members of the CLF are a bunch of bad guys, too. Seriously, they decapitated the First Lady!

Ryan is the one interrogating Harry, and his voice immediately gives him away. Fortunately, Ryan doesn’t have to shoot him, because Harry’s information is not a match. Ryan rushes back to the CLF headquarters and demands answers.

Will explains that, since the formation of the AIC, there have been 81 operational anomalies like terror attacks and nuclear technology going missing. Every one of the operatives Will has been looking into showed up at the summit. He believes the AIC is forcing the U.S. into war and the deaths of a few people are worth the millions of lives they could save.

Leon’s up next. He immediately starts lying, and Will knows it. The rogue CLF dude working with Will and Ryan wants to kill him anyway, but the data doesn’t lie. Ryan fights the rogue agent before he can kill Leon. Will ends up shooting the rogue guy.

Alex shows up, putting her and Ryan face-to-face for the first time since she found out he was a “terrorist.” He tells her, “I pushed you out to protect you.” She replies without hesitation, “And I came back to save you.” Swoon! They’re going to get through this!

A Million Reasons To Feel Guilty

Back at the Farm, Owen is beyond pissed that Alex is accusing Lydia of being the head of the AIC. But you can tell he’s torn up about it. There’s a part of him that knows it’s true. He refuses to face reality until Alex proves it. After all, he could lose everything if she’s right.

Alex tells Shelby about her Lydia theory, and Shelbs wants to help Alex out. Shelby discovers that Lydia was present in 5 locations where there was a notable suspicious death.

Harry’s working on something with a man named Phillip when Sebastian shows up. Harry quickly leaves the bar. They just can’t stop this little back-and-forth between them. Meanwhile, Nimah offers Leon a deal, one that Shelby likely knows nothing about.

The recruits head to Germany on their latest test. Ryan makes sure he’s working with Alex, even though things have been awkward between them. Owen puts himself in danger by traveling using his real name. The second he stepped into Germany, it became public knowledge that Owen Hall was out and about. He’s clearly assuage some of the guilt he has about Lydia.

Owen and Alex get attacked, and Owen’s nearly taken away before Ryan arrives and takes out these shady guys. He’s such a badass. Ryan confesses that he’ll always put Alex’s life before his job. No matter what.

Doing What’s Right

Later, Owen and Alex are held at gunpoint by someone from Owen’s past, a man named Daniel, played by Nolan Gerard Funk. His mother was killed because of Owen. Daniel is ready to kill Owen as revenge, and Owen does nothing to stop him.

“I failed my country. I failed my daughter and I failed your mother,” Owen says. “If you’re doing me a favor, Daniel, pull the trigger.” Alex begs Daniel not to kill Owen. Daniel eventually gives Alex the gun and runs away.

Meanwhile, Dayana and Leon head out on their next AIC mission. Dayana nearly pulls the trigger on someone, but Leon stops her. She rats him out to Lydia, who vows to get rid of him.

After nearly dying, Owen admits that he’s known that Lydia is the one behind the AIC. Alex attempts to persuade Owen to go after Lydia. Even if she is his daughter, justice must be served. What Lydia is doing is wrong and very dangerous. At his core, Owen knows what the right thing to do is. He later shows up to help Alex and Shelby with taking down Lydia. I have a bad feeling about this. I think Owen’s going to end up betraying Alex to save Lydia.

Back at the hostage crisis, Alex and Ryan save Raina and begin to make their way out of the building with the hostages. The thing is, the members of the CLF have shed their gear and are now blending in with the hostages. It’s impossible to tell who’s a good guy and who’s a bad one. Come on, can’t we give Alex a break?!

