‘Once Upon A Time’ New Pics: Robin Hood’s Sticking Around, Pinocchio Returns & More

These new photos from the March 5 winter premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time’ are going to make your whole year. Fan faves return, Belle and Rumple unite to save their son, and more!

The season 6 midseason finale of Once Upon A Time featured the return of Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) in the show’s final moments. Well, it wasn’t just a one time thing. He’s back when the show returns and picking up his bow and arrow again in the wish realm. Gosh, haven’t you missed him?

The wish realm is granting all of our wishes. Eion Bailey’s August/Pinocchio turns up, too! OUAT showrunners Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis teased to Entertainment Tonight that Pinocchio would be returning to “save the day.”

Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple’s (Robert Carlyle) son, Gideon (Giles Matthey), is also making a reappearance. He was finally revealed to be the person under the hood who’s fighting Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in her vision. He looks so wicked, clearly taking after his dad. Will Belle and Rumple be able to stop their son from doing something truly awful?

In the winter premiere, Charming (Josh Dallas) and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) race to stop Gideon before he can come face-to-face with Emma. Regina (Lana Parilla) grapples with the realization that a lot of her friends and family would be better off in the wish realm where the Evil Queen was defeated.

In the alternate world, Emma runs into a familiar face (likely Pinocchio) to help her and Regina find their way home and change her fate before it’s too late. Once Upon A Time returns March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

