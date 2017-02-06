Nick Jonas Smolders In New Sneaker Campaign: Find Out When You Can Shop His Designs

YuTsai/ Courtesy of Creative Recreation

Nick Jonas looks insanely sexy in his new campaign for Creative Recreation and we are swooning! Not only does Nick look amazing, the campaign is all about the sneaker collection that Nick actually designed himself — how amazing is that?

Nick Jonas, 24, is a man of many trades. The singer just debuted his sneaker collection with the Los-Angeles based footwear label, Creative Recreation, and it’s amazing. First of all we’re dying over how good Nick looks in the campaign, and second of all, his designs are incredible and we can’t believe how talented he is.

Los-Angeles based footwear label, Creative Recreation, has joined forces with brand ambassador, Nick, for a unisex capsule collection featuring six sneaker designs and they sneakers are actually designed by Nick himself — how cool is that?

Nick named the unisex collection, ‘1410,’ which includes four silhouettes designed by Nick and he chose the name because those numbers represent the letters ‘N’ and ‘J’ in the alphabet. The brand even said in a statement, “Nick Jonas knows exactly how to fuse his design sensibilities with comfort.”

The best part about the entire campaign isn’t the fact that Nick looks so insanely handsome, it’s that he designed the shoes on his own and he also acted as the Creative Director for the New York shoot. As for what Nick looks for in shoes, “the perfect shoe is a balance of form and functionality,” which he brought to this collection.

The line is officially available on February 11th, with styles ranging from $95 for the Carda, a white perforated low-top with a pop of color at the back, to $150 for the Carda Hi, a black high-top with a white stripe across the vamp. How cool is it that Nick is a fashion designer now? We cannot wait to shop Nick’s sneaker collection — can you?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.