Heroic Mom, 21, Dies In House Fire After Saving Her Baby By Tossing Her Out The Window

Wow — what an unbelievable story! A young mom who tragically died in a house fire is being called a hero after she managed to save her 12-day-old daughter’s life by tossing her out the window in a carseat — moments before her own death. Miraculously, the baby is now doing ‘great!’

Shelby Carter, 21, somehow managed to strap her baby daughter Keana Davis, 12 days, into a carseat, break a second-floor window, and drop the child to the ground below — all while suffering from smoke inhalation and eventually dying in her home, according to Ed Foglesonger, chief of the volunteer fire department in Wyoming, Illinois. The young mom’s rushed decision ended up saving little Keana’s life!

“It’s just incredible that she was able to pull her thoughts together to save her baby,” Ed said. “It’s just too bad she couldn’t save herself, but I’d say it’s nothing short of a miracle the way it ended up.” Firefighters found Shelby’s body in a room on the second floor of the home she shared with her mother, and an autopsy showed she died of smoke inhalation, the Peoria Journal Star reported.

“The house was engulfed in flames,” Stark County Sheriff Steve Sloan said in a statement. He also said Shelby “was a hero as she put her baby into a car seat and dropped the baby to the ground.” After Shelby’s gut-wrenching act, rescuers found her infant in the car seat resting on top of a pile of debris. Amazingly, Keana only had a minor burn and narrowly escaped serious injury. “The good news is, the baby got home and is doing great,” Steve added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Keana and Shelby’s mom. So far it has raised more than $36,861 in just six days. The town has apparently rallied around the family and has found comfort knowing that Shelby’s final act was saving a child’s life, according to Ed.

“She was a strong girl and if she had a task she would get it done, even if it meant sacrificing herself,” Shelby’s lifelong friend, Anna Steelman, said of her death. “She’s a hero and we’re all very proud of her.” When asked whether she was surprised Shelby lost her life saving her child, Anna replied, “Absolutely not.”

