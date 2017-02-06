Mike Vick Returning To NFL After Dog-Fighting Ring Scandal? — Tom Brady ‘Inspired’ Me

REX/Shutterstock

If the New England Patriots can make a comeback like that, so can Mike Vick. The former NFL star, who once ran a dog-fighting ring, is thinking of returning to the NFL after Tom Brady’s inspirational Super Bowl performance. Watch his shocking interview, here!

Mike (Michael) Vick, 36, was one of the hottest players in the NFL — until he was arrested for running a dog-fighting ring inside his home. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback was never the same after his release, and after 13 season in the NFL, he decided to retire. However, thanks to Tom Brady‘s epic performance last night (Feb. 5), Mike is thinking of make a COMEBACK! “I’m getting cold feet [about retirement],” he confessed to TMZ. “Just watching the game Tom Brady really inspired me. The reason is because I know how hard he worked.”

That’s definitely true! Before running into trouble with the law, Mike had a chance of becoming the NFL’s best quarterback. Unfortunately, this athletic career was put on hold in 2007 when a search warrant allowed police into his Virginia home. After three months of investigation, Mike and three other guys were found guilty of operating a dog-fighting ring that included illegal gambling and drug use. The retired athlete also tested positive for marijuana on a random drug test. Mike was dropped by the Falcons and sent to jail for two years.

“Atlanta had the game, but with a guy like Tom, it’s just a testament to the leadership and the people that surround him who believe in him,” continues Mike, who notes that he’s keeping his options “open” when it comes to his retirement. Mike says he’s “officially retired” (for now), but who knows what the future holds. As Tom very clearly showed us at Super Bowl 51, anything is possible in the world of sports!

