Meek Mill Heartbroken He Can’t Get Nicki Minaj Back: He Misses Their Sizzling Sex Life

Distance makes the heart (and libido!) grow stronger! Meek Mill is totally heartbroken over his split with Nicki Minaj, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, as he misses their sizzling sex life. Find out what goes on between the sheets, right here!

Nicki Minaj, 30, and Meek Mill‘s, 29, back-and-forth relationship was FULL of ups and downs, but there’s one thing in particular that kept them coming back for more — THE SEX! “Meek would be lying if he said he didn’t miss Nicki,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses the intimacy, sex, and the love their shared. While he’d never admit it, he also misses the jet-setting lifestyle, industry events, and never ending shopping sprees that she provided. That was part of his identity and she really helped to energize his career and gave him clout in the rap game.”

Uh…well that’s romantic…kind of. It was reported that the “Black Barbies” rapper split with Meek after he ruined her birthday in Turks and Caicos, but maybe she grew sick of being his sugar momma. With Nicki being one of the hottest female rappers in the music business, it’s true that she gave Meek’s career serious leverage and often spoiled him with expensive jewelry. The hunk grew accustomed to a certain lifestyle with Nicki, so when her home was robbed, some media outlets thought it was her ex who did it! Especially when he was spotted wearing diamond chains around his neck.

Making matters worse, authorities believe it was an “inside job.” Despite multiple signs pointing in Meek’s direction, he swears he had nothing to do with the break-in that stole $200k in jewels. Just because they parted ways doesn’t mean they’ve lost respect for each other! Nicki and Meek were madly in love, and even thought about starting a family together. “Meek honestly never thought they’d break-up,” the source continues. He really values everything she is and what she brought to the table. Only thing is, he realized all this too late.”



