Patriots Star Refuses To Visit The White House With Team After Super Bowl Victory

It’s standard for the Super Bowl champions to pay a visit to the White House to celebrate their big win, but when the Patriots head to D.C., there’ll be at least one team member who doesn’t go along for the ride. Find out why Martellus Bennett is refusing to take the trip (Hint: It has a little something to do with Donald Trump).

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, 29, has been vocal about his feelings on politics in recent months — to put it simply, he is NOT a fan of Donald Trump, 70. So, when the Pats inevitably get an invite to meet with the president at the White House following their incredible Super Bowl 51 victory…he has no plans of attending.

“It is what it is, people know how I feel about it,” he said after the game. “Just follow me on Twitter.” He didn’t seem too thrilled to be discussing the subject, and simply added, “I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go. I can elaborate later on in life.” Of course, he had plenty more on his mind at the time — the Patriots came from behind to win the big game in overtime, and Martellus’ five catches for 62 yard was a big part of the win.

Martellus’ feelings about Trump are quite different from those of some of the biggest names in the Pats’ organization — quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Bob Kraft have all been vocal about their support for the president, and Donald has returned the favor. “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots,” he tweeted. “Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach Belichick are total winners. Wow!”

A date for the team’s visit to the White House has not been confirmed — but rather than let politics get in the way, let’s just focus on that epic, epic win for now, right!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Martellus saying he won’t pay a visit to the White House? Do you think it’s disrespectful….or is it totally understandable?