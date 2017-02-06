Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl Early & Misses Patriots’ Epic Win: Did He Lose Faith?

Courtesy of Instagram

Super Bowl 51 had nearly every American glued to their seats during the 4th quarter of the game when the Patriots made a major comeback. Nearly everyone EXCEPT Pats super fan Mark Wahlberg who ended up dipping out while his team was still lagging behind — ouch! Find out why he ditched the exciting game here, you may be surprised!

As the Patriots’ made their epic Super Bowl comeback on Feb. 5, one self-proclaimed mega fan was noticeably missing from the excitement — Boston native Mark Wahlberg, 45! Not only that, but while attending the big game with his family, Mark actually LEFT the stadium when it seemed his team could no longer bring in a win — NOT a good look, Marky Mark! But as it turns out, the Patriots enthusiast seemingly had a totally legit reason for bailing on his team when they were down.

“I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too! ❤,” Mark wrote on Instagram following the Pats’ big win. His heartfelt message was accompanied by a super sweet photo of him and his family — wife Rhea Durham, 38, and two sons Michael, 10, and Brendan, 8 — standing on the Houston field.

Some fans are NOT buying Mark’s explanation though! “Trump & Mark Wahlberg left watching the game cause Pats were losing says a lot about both of them,” one social media user posted via Twitter on Feb. 6 — hours after Mark explained himself on Insta. “ @ mark_wahlberg I’d have more respect for you if you just said you blew it when you left the # SuperBowl early instead of blaming your kid,” another person tweeted. And our personal favorite, saying what we’re all thinking, “I wonder if Mark Wahlberg’s kid actually got sick.”

Either way though, the die-hard fan missed one historic game — that’s for sure! After all, New England won with a score of 34-28 in sudden death overtime, which has NEVER happened during a Super Bowl before. Tom Brady, 39, also won his fifth Super Bowl, which also HAD never been done before. At least Mark ended up catching the last part of the game on TV where he shared snapshot of his family celebrating the amazing win.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised to see Mark left before the end of the game? Are you happy the Patriots ended up making a major comeback?

