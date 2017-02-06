Shane West & Mandy Moore Reunite 15 Years After ‘A Walk To Remember’ — Epic Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Landon + Jamie forever! Just two weeks after the 15th anniversary of ‘A Walk To Remember,’ the stars reunited on Feb. 5 along with the director of the flick!

Mandy Moore and Shane West may not be costars anymore, but their bond is still real! The stars of the 2002 tear-jerker reunited and posted an adorable photo on Instagram. “Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman,” Mandy, 32, captioned on the photo, before adding “My heart is full.”

Director Adam Shankman also posted a photo:

Over 3 hour catch up dinner with @mandymooremm and @theshanewest . After 15 years their love is still like the wind: i cant see it but i will always feel it. Love u guys soooo much. #awtrreunion #AWalkToRemember #proudpapa. A photo posted by Adam Shankman (@adamshankman) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:32am PST

Of course just two weeks ago, both Mandy and Shane admitted during a Twitter Q&A that they would love to get back together to do some sort of reunion. “Doing it over again would be a blast,” Shane had tweeted, with Mandy retweeting and adding, “I’m in.”

The two also revealed in an interview that the chemistry between them was so real — and just worked.

“Shane was so cool. Everything about him – the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him,” Mandy told Entertainment Weekly of her costar in an interview, adding that she was only 16 at the time. “I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience.”

“Mandy was really nervous, I remember, in the beginning, but once she committed to it she slipped right into the role effortlessly and it just really fit her,” Shane, 38, added. “She really grew up on that movie. We all did, but we were all in our 20s apart from her. I might have had a baby face and that’s great, but I believe I was 24. There was someone else – who I’m not going to say right now — whose name was batted around for Mandy’s role. I remember I wasn’t keen on that idea and thankfully it didn’t happen.”

Well we couldn’t it imagine being anyone else! HollywoodLifers, do you love this reunion?

