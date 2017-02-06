Malia Obama’s Easy 5 Minute Hairstyle To Look Professional At Your Internship

SplashNews

Malia Obama has been in NYC for her new internship at the Weinstein Company and we have been loving all of her looks. Since starting her job, she has been opting for casual looks that are also super trendy. Her latest hairstyle is amazing and you’re not going to believe how easy it is to achieve!

Malia Obama, 18, has been taking her internship by storm at the Weinstein Company in NYC and her latest look just may be our favorite. She arrived at the office on Feb. 6th in a casual outfit, but it was her hair that we were obsessed with. Malia proved that you can look professional without going overboard.

Malia opted to let her hair down and straight and she simply took a little chunk of hair from one side, twisted it to the back of her head, fastened it with criss-crossed bobby pins, and then hair sprayed the entire crown of her head. It’s as simple as that. This is the perfect hairstyle for a Monday morning because if you haven’t washed your hair from the weekend, you can hide your greasy roots with a little twist to the side.

If you feel that your hair isn’t thick enough to hold in a twist to the side, another option is a regular little braid to the side, or a french braid to one side. Pulling a little section of hair away from your face on one side is such a simple and quick way to look professional without trying hard.

On a Monday morning, the last thing you want to do is shower, wash your hair, and then blow it out. So, Malia proved how you can look professional at your internship in just three little steps and you don’t even have to spend money on products — how amazing is that?

What do you guys think of Malia’s adorable hairstyle? Do you love it as much as we do?

