This is heartbreaking to watch. Maddie was gifted with an ATV for her birthday, but little did Jamie Lynn Spears know that her present was going to be life threatening. In the tragic video, you can see the adorable eight-year old gushing over her new toy.

When sweet Maddie Aldridge turned 7, her parents bought her a Polaris ATV. She covered her eyes in anticipation, only to turn around to see the shiny, red four-wheeler in her driveway. In the video obtained by TMZ, Maddie screams in excitement as she gazes at her new favorite toy. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until a year later that Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, and hubby Jamie Watson realized how dangerous that gift could be. Before suffering from a heartbreaking crash on Feb. 5, Maddie is seen posing for pictures inside the ATV with her aunt, Britney Spears, smiling from ear to ear.

Fast forward to 2017 when Maddie was driving her ATV on a camping trip with her parents. The adventurous youngster thought she was doing the right thing by over-correcting the wheel to avoid a drainage hole, but ended up flipping the car into a pond! She was reportedly submerged underwater for two minutes before Jamie run to her rescue. It wasn’t easy getting Maddie out of the ATV because of its seatbelt and netting on all sides. By the time Jamie pulled her out, she was unconscious.

Jamie rushed her to the closest hospital in Kentwood, Louisiana, where she currently rests in stable, but critical, condition. As soon as Britney heard of the devastating accident, she rushed to be by her family’s side (even though she’s in the middle of her Las Vegas residency). “Britney is dropping everything and rushing to Louisiana to give her support to her family during this challenging time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com. The Princess Of Pop is now asking that all of us pray for Maddie to make a full recovery!

