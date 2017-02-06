Lady Gaga Had Pastel Pink Hair At The Super Bowl — Get Exact Style How To

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga surprised us all by rocking pale pink hair during her Super Bowl halftime performance! Find out exactly how to get the subtle yet sexy look below!

At first glance, Lady Gaga had gorgeous, flowing blonde hair as she conquered the stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. But actually, her hair was dyed pink!

Her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras explained the decision: “Earlier this week after we aligned on the style, we touched up her blonde to ensure it was bright for this big night. I used Matrix SoColor mixed with Matrix BOND Ultim8, which protected her hair bonds and prevented damage during the processing. I love it because it doesn’t take any extra time, you can just add it to your color formula! We also dip dyed her ends a pastel pink with Matrix Color Sync Watercolors.

For tonight’s performance, we had to ensure her flowing hair tendrils stayed flowing and in place. It is important to know how to layer your hair products and Matrix Style Link products make it very easy for you to do that.”

Here is the exact how to from her stylist:

“1. Blow drying and hot tools can wreak havoc on your hair, especially if you do it everyday. Wash with Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Recover Shampoo and Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Re-Hab Mask. Basic fundamentals of good hair is healthy hair.

2. After cleansing, detangle and towel dry. Apply Matrix Style Link Mineral Airy Builder Dry Texture Foam from root to tips.

3. Section hair accordingly and blow dry using a large boar bristle brush. Spray Matrix Style Link Heat Buffer to each section as you dry. Layer Matrix Style Link Smooth Setter to the mid section and ends to add that extra hold and smoothness.

4. Blow dry the sides of hair away from the face, the back sections downward flipping out the ends, and the top of head forward then rounding it up.

5. Curl the top and sides of the head using a medium barrel curling iron. Curl the back of the head using a large barrel curling iron. Pin the curls with clips as you go.

6. Allow the curls to cool for about 10 minutes. Remove clips and brush out with a large paddle brush. Spray Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray to the whole head then piece out curls and style away.

7. Once you have finished, give the look a good shot of Matrix Style Link Style Fixer Finishing Hairspray.”

