You want a hot body? Workout next to Kourtney Kardashian and see if you fair better than Kim Kardashian does. The oldest Kardashian sister whoops her sister’s butt in some fresh Snapchat clips. You won’t believe the things she can do with a medicine ball!

Lesson learned: do not mess with Kourtney Kardashian! The 37-year-old reality star took to Snapchat Feb. 6 to show off her exercise routine and tease Kim Kardashian, 36, at the same time. In the various clips that are finding their way online, Kim’s older sister seems to be enjoying the burn a little more than she is. From medicine balls to wall-sits and sit-ups, we aren’t sure if we’d be able to keep up with Kourtney either.

While the Beyoncé ballad “All Night” blasts in the background, a trainer takes the sisters through various sweat-inducing routines. At times, Kourtney turns to the camera and smiles. Kim, on the other hand, doesn’t seem thrilled with the moment being captured on film. There are even a few times we catch Kim having to take a moment while Kourt powers through her interval. We’re right there with you Kim!

The clips are a marked change from another recent workout, where Kim was so irritated with her sisters’ tardiness she put them on blast on Snapchat. There are, however, a few famous faces missing from the equation this time around. Khloé Kardashian, 32, is sadly nowhere to be seen. Neither is Rob Kardashian, 29, who has Super Bowl-level body aspirations, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. We’d even love to see Kris Jenner, 61, joining in on the “fun.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think you could keep up with Kourtney? How many of the exercises might you try out the next time you hit the gym?

