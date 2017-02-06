Katy Perry Confirmed For Epic Grammy Performance — Debuting New Music?

REX/Shutterstock

Get the cotton candy ready! Katy Perry will perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards and we’re dying to figure out what’s in store for the ‘Rise’ singer’s sure-to-be-epic show. Might she bump into frenemy Taylor Swift on the red carpet? Click for details!

Fresh off of Lady Gaga‘s suspension of disbelief during Super Bowl LI, news has broken that former halftime darling Katy Perry, 32, will take the stage during the 2017 Grammy Awards. She hasn’t set foot on the legendary stage since 2015, so the return is a long time coming… especially considering she’s kept us waiting for new music since releasing PRISM in 2013. Does this mean she has something new ready to debut on Feb. 12?

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you're excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017

The Recording Academy announced Katy’s upcoming performance in a tweet on Feb. 6. “CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYS stage,” the message seemingly shouts at us. “Don’t miss her performance on Music’s Biggest Night, Feb. 12 on @CBS!” Along with the message, a very blonde Katy smolders at the camera. No other information was made available along with the announcement. What we do know is that she’ll join other confirmed performers Adele, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Keith Urban, Metallica, Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, Dave Grohl, William Bell, Sturgill Simpson, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Anderson .Paak, and A Tribe Called Quest.

That being said, we can’t help but wonder what might happen should Taylor Swift bump into Katy on the red carpet outside of Staples Center. The two have had “Bad Blood” for years and we’re starting to think a public resolution of that drama needs to happen for our sanity’s sake. Although Taylor isn’t nominated for anything this year, it is hard to believe she’ll skip out on music’s biggest night. Rumors are swirling regarding her attendance, in addition to Kanye West and Justin Bieber‘s. Perhaps she’ll tag along with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, if they’re even brave enough to go together as a couple.

HollywoodLifers, are you as thrilled as we are that Katy’s returning to the Grammy’s stage? Do you think she’ll take the opportunity to debut something new?

