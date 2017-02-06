Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Ad Mocked By Minn. Police: We’ll Make You Watch It As Torture

Now, come on. Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl commercial wasn’t that bad, was it? Some people thought Bieb’s T-Mobile spot was horrendous, so much that a Minnesota police department actually threatened to use it as punishment if they caught anyone driving drunk!

“If you drive drunk tonight,” the Wyoming, Minnesota police department’s official Twitter account tweeted on Feb. 5, right in the middle of Super Bowl 51, “we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail.” Yikes! While that would be a sure-fire way to discourage anyone from committing a DUI, someone better tell the Wyoming PD that the U.S. Constitution prevents “cruel and unusual” punishment.

If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

It seems that Wyoming, Minnesota’s good men and women in uniform (or, at least, their social media officer) were among the many fans who weren’t impressed by Justin’s, 22, spot in the Super Bowl. T-Mobile tapped Biebs to be a “Celebration Expert,” and even with a cameo from Rob Gronkowski, 27, the commercial sort of fell flat. The worst part, however, is that many people thought that Justin — dressed in a black tux and giant glasses – looked like Mr. Six, the elderly, dancing mascot for Six Flags!

The Wyoming, Minnesota police department ultimately had a change of heart, figuring they would use a much more fearsome punishment on anyone who decided to get behind the wheel after having one-too-many drinks. “Scrap the Bieber punishment,” the office tweeted. “If you’re caught drinking and driving, we’re going to make you watch [the] Patriots #SB51 gametape. #Brutal.

Scrap the Bieber punishment, if you're caught drinking and driving we're going to make you watch Patriots #SB51 gametape. #Brutal — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

Of course, this tweet went up at 8:54 PM, right before Tom Brady, 39, led the New England Patriots to the biggest comeback victory in Super Bowl history. So maybe they’ll instead show the Atlanta Falcons‘ collapse in the second half of the game. It’s pretty likely that @WyomingPD are Minnesota Vikings fans, but who knows? What’s obviously, though, is that they certainly aren’t Beliebers.

What did you think about a police department threatening to use Justin Bieber’s commercial as a punishment for driving drunk, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that’s funny? What did you think about Justin’s commercial – was it as bad as everyone says it is?