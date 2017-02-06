John Legend Announces ‘Darkness & Light’ Tour: See When The Sexy Singer Comes To You

Get ready to get romanced, North America, because John Legend is coming. The sultry singer announced his ‘Darkness & Light’ Tour on Feb. 6, and he plans to bring his sex appeal to a town near you. Find out when you can get a chance to see the ‘Love Me Now’ singer in person!

After John Legend, 38, sweeps moviegoers off their feet by signing the theme to the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, the singer (and the love of Chrissy Teigen’s, 31, life) will hit the road for a 29-city tour across the United States and Canada.

John will be joined by singer/songwriter Gallant, 24, as his opening act, and the tour will be in support of his 2016 release, Darkness and Light. That makes sense, doesn’t it? Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 AM local time, according to Billboard. Fans can click HERE to order.

Check out the dates to see when the tour is coming near you:

5/12/17: Miami, FL — Bayfront Park Amphitheater

5/13/17: Clearwater, FL — Coachman Park

5/14/17: St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/16/17: Tuscaloosa, AL — Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

5/18/17: Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

5/19/16: Atlanta, GA — Chastain Park Amphitheater

5/21/17: The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/22/17: Grand Prairie, TX — Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

5/24/17: Phoenix, AZ — Comerica Theatre

5/25/17: Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl

5/27/17: Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre

5/28/17: Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre

6/01/17: Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

6/03/17: Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/04/17: Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/07/17: Minneapolis, MN — Northrop Auditorium

6/08/17: Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

6/10/17: Highland Park, IL — Ravinia Festival

6/12/17: Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights

6/13/17: Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

6/15/17: Saint Louis, MO — The Fabulous Fox Theatre

6/16/17: Rochester Hills, MI — Meadowbrook Amphitheater

6/17/17: Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

6/19/17: Boston, MA — Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/20/17: Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/22/17: Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

6/23/17: Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

6/27/17: New York, NY — Theater at Madison Square Garden

6/30/17: New Orleans, — LA ESSENCE Festival

Hopefully, John doesn’t stay away from home for too long, as Chrissy has plans for him. Specifically, plans to have another child! After the two welcomed Luna Stephens in 2016, Chrissy realized she had so much love that one baby is not enough. In fact, she’s ready to give Luna a baby brother. “Oh my god, a little boy is next for sure!” she said while appearing on the red carpet of the 2017 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards. Wow. Good luck, you two lovebirds!

Are you going to see John Legend, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to try to catch him more than once on this tour?