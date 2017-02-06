Hurricane Chris Sends Kodak Black Scary Threat After Lil Wayne Diss: ‘I’ll Break Your Jaw’

Uh oh. Hurricane Chris has thrown himself into the verbal ring with Kodak Black, allegedly threatening the rapper after he claimed he could ‘beat’ Lil Wayne’s ‘stupid’ you-know-what in a fight.

Hurricane Chris, 27, just sent an aggressive message out on Instagram that sure seems like it could be directed at another rapper: Kodak Black, 19. “If you f–k with any of my people, you gotta deal with me,” Chris says as he stares directly into the camera. “You play with my people and I’m gonna break your jaw — and you know who I’m talking to,” he added in the video, which was posted on Sunday, February 5. Yikes!

Although Chris doesn’t call out Kodak Black by name, he specifically mentions his boy Lil Wayne, 34, when he says, “You wanna f–k with him, you wanna f–k with me.” Check out the video in full above for yourself!

The threatening video from Hurricane Chris comes just a few weeks after Kodak Black claimed he wanted to “fight” Lil Wayne for the “Best Rapper Alive” title in January 2016. Kodak also used video to make the announcement and come for Wayne while saying, “Tell Lil Wayne fight me, you know what I’m saying? We finna get in the ring, and we finna fight. Me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a– n–ga out.” Watch below:

It’s unclear what sparked this feud and caused Kodak to go after Wayne, but so far it seems that Wayne has just been ignoring his threats. Now that he has friends like Hurricane Chris getting involved, maybe Tunechi will finally speak up in response to Kodak!

