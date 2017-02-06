REX/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are relationship GOALS! The power couple shared a romantic kiss after his incredible Super Bowl 51 win on Feb. 5. The look of love in their eyes is enough to make your heart melt. Gisele is so proud of her man!

Gisele Bundchen, 36, rushed out to the field after Tom Brady, 39, and the New England Patriots’ miraculous Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. As soon as they found each other, Gisele congratulated Tom with a kiss. Even in the midst of all the celebratory madness around them, Gisele and Tom only had eyes for each other. Swoon.

We also have to point out that little Vivian Brady, 4, was picking her nose as Tom and Gisele kissed. Isn’t she so cute? Tom was holding Vivian in his arms on the field after the game. He may be a great football player, but he’s an ever better dad.

The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model was freaking out just moments before kissing Tom after the Super Bowl. She watched as Tom and the Patriots scored an epic touchdown in overtime and dropped her phone after getting a little too excited! It’s understandable, though. Her man just won his fifth Super Bowl!

Before the big game, Gisele gave Tom a “protection necklace” in hopes that he wouldn’t get hit too hard during the Super Bowl. Tom admitted that Gisele always worries about him getting hurt. In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Gisele also posted the cutest pictures of adorable jerseys she had made to support Tom. She is so sweet and loves Tom so much!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy Tom and the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl? Are tom and Gisele your favorite NFL power couple? Let us know!

