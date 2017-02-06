‘Game Of Thrones’: Shocking Theory Hints How Jon Snow Will Discover His True Parents

While we already know who Jon Snow’s parents are on ‘Game of Thrones,’ the character does not. A new Reddit theory explains how Jon Snow’s discovery of his parents — Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark — will happen in season 7. Get ready, your mind is going to be blown!

Redditor jamieandclaire believes Jon Snow will find out Lyanna and Rhaegar are his parents in the Winterfell crypts. The Redditor thinks “a tomb was prepared for Jon in the Winterfell crypts, hidden away in the lower levels.”

He will find his true parentage inscribed in a tomb after he ventures down to the crypts to visit Ned’s tomb. When he finds Ned’s grave empty (because his bones haven’t arrived yet), he goes down to the lower levels of the crypt.

“His finds his way is blocked by rocks and rubble from the collapse,” the theory states. “He considers going back, but something catches his eye beyond the obstruction. He begins pulling at stones, and sees another tomb, prepared and empty. Clambering over the debris, he walks to the tomb and holds out the torch in the darkness, wiping away the dust from the slab.”

The slab reveals the identity of his real parents. The Redditor thinks Ned wanted to honor Lyanna’s memory but not put her son at risk. That’s why he had the tomb built for Jon deep in the crypts.

This theory actually makes a lot of sense. In the books, Jon Snow had dreams that featured him going into the crypts. “And then I find myself in front of the door to the crypts,” Jon says in A Game of Thrones. “It’s black inside, and I can see the steps spiraling down. Somehow I know I have to go down there, but I don’t want to. I’m afraid of what might be waiting for me.”

If this theory does come to fruition, we’ll likely see more flashbacks of young Ned and possibly more Tower of Joy scenes. Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere in summer 2017. Only a few more months away!

