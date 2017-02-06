Teen Girl Trafficking Victim Saved By Flight Attendant After Leaving Frantic Note In Bathroom

Courtesy of Facebook

Talk about a real-life hero! In a serious act of bravery, a courageous flight attendant rescued a teenage girl from living the rest of her life in a human trafficking ring! The stewardess was able to save the girl by writing her a note in the bathroom after noticing one extremely telling detail. Find out how it all went down here!

In a world filled with bad news, it’s refreshing when a potentially heartbreaking story has a very happy ending! And that’s exactly how this story ended after Alaska Airlines flight attendant Shelia Fedrick, 49, instinctively felt something was off during a 2016 flight that occurred right before Super Bowl 50. Noticing a teenage girl with greasy blonde hair sitting in the window seat of aisle 10 on a flight from Seattle to San Francisco, Shelia immediately sensed something was wrong — turns out, she was right!

But not only that, Shelia ended up saving the child’s life because of what she noticed. The girl “looked like she had been through pure hell,” Shelia revealed to NBC News, in a story that was published on Feb. 4. She guessed the girl was about 14 or 15 years old, and she was oddly traveling with a notably well-dressed older man, which was the first red flag for Shelia — the stark contrast between the two.

Realizing something may seriously be wrong, Shelia tried to engage the pair in conversation, however, the man became defensive when she tried to make small talk with the girl. Knowing she had to take action, Shelia carried out a plan. “I left a note in one of the bathrooms,” Shelia recalled. “She wrote back on the note and said ‘I need help.'” It was then Shelia called the pilot and told him about the passengers. When the plane landed, police were waiting in the terminal.

Shelia’s impressive ability to notice signs of human trafficking saved the young girl’s life, and it’s what flight attendants all over the country are being trained to do. In fact, Airline Ambassadors International is an organization that focuses on providing humanitarian services by leveraging connections with airlines. One of their main focuses is training airline workers to spot victims of human trafficking.

“Airports and supporting travel hotels are major hubs of entry and exit for perpetrators and victims alike,” Airline Ambassadors says. “Training is needed for airport and travel industry personnel including airport employees, hotel employees, tourism companies, ground transportation and law enforcement.”

