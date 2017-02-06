Donald Trump Vs. Barack Obama’s First Super Bowl Viewing Party: See Crazy Difference

AP Images

In case you needed a very stark reminder of how different President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are, look no further than the priceless photos of how they each celebrated viewing their first Super Bowl in office. We’ve got the hilarious comparison, right here.

Remember when we had a super fun and fairly easy-going guy leading the country? Yeah, it seems like so long ago that former President Barack Obama, 55, was in the White House. Now we’ve got perpetual grump Donald Trump, 70, in charge and he showed off how he is incapable of experiencing enjoyment of any kind as he took in his very first Super Bowl as president.

The sourpuss-in-chief had a very stodgy viewing party at his Trump Golf Club in West Palm Beach FL and he looked absolutely miserable! Seated around a table that was cordoned off by velvet ropes, he had on a full suit and a giant frown while watching the New England Patriots make the most amazing comeback in Super Bowl history, beating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 34-28. Seriously, how could he NOT BE EXCITED about one of the greatest athletic achievements in all of sports? Especially since he’s a fan of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 39, he should have at least looked a little bit happy!

Compare and contrast: Trump v Obama at their first presidential Super Bowl parties (Trump pic by @jeneps) pic.twitter.com/qhX3hzzZZN — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) February 6, 2017

Contrast that with President Obama’s first Super Bowl in 2009, where he watched the big game from the comfort of the White House theater, wearing a casual dress shirt to kick back and enjoy the big game. His viewing party was bi-partisan — yeah, remember when Republicans and Democrats actually got along sometimes? He can be seen in photos with his hands raised in the air, cheering on big plays and being totally involved in the action. Obama looked like he was having the time of his life watching the Pittsburgh Steelers triumph over the Arizona Cardinals. Sigh. Just remember the good times people. We once had a president who knew how to enjoy himself while watching football.

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Donald looked so miserable watching the Super Bowl? Do you think he hates sports?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.