Dan Stevens Reveals He Was On Stilts While Dancing With Emma Watson In ‘Beauty & The Beast’

Say what?! Dan Stevens went through quite the transformation to play the Beast in ‘Beauty & the Beast.’ The actor admitted on ‘TODAY’ on Feb. 6 that he was on stilts for most of filming, including that dancing scene with Emma Watson! Someone give this guy a medal!

“It was all CGI, so it was motion capture, puppeteering the suit, and then the face was done separately using a different technology,” Dan Stevens said on TODAY. “They brought it all to life. When I was on set, I was on stilts in a big muscle suit covered in lycra. Everything else looked gorgeous and beautiful. Emma Watson and her dress [were] beautiful. The sets were incredible, and there’s me just sweating away.”

Wow. Dan certainly put in a lot of work to play the Beast. Being on stilts all the time couldn’t have been easy, especially dancing! Why the stilts? The Beast is supposed to be very tall. Special effects can only do so much!

Dan also talked about how honored he is to be taking on such an iconic role. “It’s epic,” he said. “It’s one of the great fairy tales of all time. Somebody’s asking you to step into those shoes, or in my case, stilts, and portray one of the great, great characters from great fairy tales and also bring one of my favorite animated movies to life. To get to do that with such an amazing group of people and with the original music, new songs. It was unbelievable. A dream come true.”

Dan will star alongside Emma, Luke Evans, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Kevin Kline, Stanley Tucci, and Emma Thompson in Disney’s latest live-action movie, which will hit theaters on March 17. Dan’s new show, Legion, premieres on FX on Feb. 8. In case you were wondering, 2017 is totally Dan’s year!

