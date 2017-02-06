Dakota Johnson Shows You The Right Way To Wear A Dress Over Pants

REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson headed to the 31st ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in LA on Feb. 4th and she looked incredible. She opted to switch things up a bit when she rocked a dress over pants and we love the way she pulled off this trend — do you guys?

Dakota Johnson, 27, was an absolute vision in white when she arrived on the red carpet at the American Society Of Cinematographers Awards in LA on Feb. 4th. Dakota decided to spice things up when she donned a white gown over a pair of pants and we are surprisingly obsessed!

It’s no secret that wearing a dress over pants is a pretty hard trend to try because it’s not usually done correctly. However, Dakota just showed us all the right way to wear a dress over pants and we need to try it as soon as possible. Dakota donned a full Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2017 two-piece ensemble. She donned a high-neck, short-sleeve white dress with a loose bodice, a cinched in waist, and a plunging slit on the front that started at her belly button.

Under the gorgeous white dress she rocked a pair of high-waisted black satin skinny pants that were clearly shown through the slit on the front of the dress. While we loved the whole outfit from the front, it was the back that stole the show! The entire back of the dress was cutout and Dakota opted to go braless, showing off her bare back in the open dress. The dress was completely open and was just held together with a bow around her waist — we are obsessed! She topped her look off with dangling diamond earrings and strappy black heels.

Wearing a dress over pants is tricky because it can sometimes look sloppy or not meant to be together, but Dakota showed us the perfect way to try the trend and we can’t wait to try it out for ourselves! What do you guys think of her look?

