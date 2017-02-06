There’s nothing like a nip slip on live television to get people talking. Chrissy Teigen was the victim this time, and it happened during the most viewed televised event of the year — the Super Bowl! Luckily, the supermodel has a good sense of humor, and she totally laughed off the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter!

Millions of people were tuned into the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 when the cameras panned to show Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in their suite — and those looking closely enough will have noticed that the model’s nipple was totally peeking out of her sheer shirt!

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

At least one eagle-eyed viewer caught the wardrobe malfunction, and went to great lengths to pause their TV at the exact moment and zoom in on Chrissy’s bare nipple. Then, they made sure to rub it in her face by sending it to her on Twitter! However, instead of getting embarrassed or berating the online troll, Chrissy totally owned her nip slip. “Boom goes the dynamite,” she jokingly responded to the video. Let the girl live!

As far as wardrobe malfunctions go, this is far from the model’s worst snafu in public — remember when she totally flashed her crotch on the American Music Awards red carpet?! She played it cool then, too, taking to Instagram to apologize to anyone “harmed mentally” by her “hooha.” LOL! Sometimes, you just have to own it, and we love that Chrissy hasn’t stopped rocking daring ensembles just because of a few mishaps.

Plus, as far as nipple-baring goes, this look was totally tame compared to what we’ve seen other Hollywood It-Girls, like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Gigi Hadid, 21, flaunt recently. If you got it — flaunt it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chrissy’s reaction to her nip slip? What about her choice to wear a sheer shirt with nothing underneath?!