Carrie Ann Inaba On Kim Kardashian’s ‘DWTS’ Season: We Had ‘High Expectations’

Talk about starstruck! Carrie Ann Inaba told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she and her fellow ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judges were very eager to see what Kim Kardashian could do when she competed on the show back in 2008!

“Everyone had really high expectations for [Kim Kardashian] on the show,” Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during her Feb. 3 podcast interview. “She’s actually a sweet shy young girl who didn’t really feel that comfortable dancing. She looked beautiful always though.” Whoa, that’s such a sweet compliment coming from a very experienced judge! Click here to listen to Carrie Ann on the HollywoodLife.com Podcast.

Carrie Ann has been a judge on the competitive dance show since it premiered on June 1, 2005 and has seen so many amazing celebrity contestants compete, so it’s amazing that she’s able to recall Kim’s time on the show so vividly! The judge, who recently became engaged to Robb Derringer, has an impressive dance and choreography background herself and always wows fans with her insightful advice to the contestants. She has been there for the biggest moments too, including the night when demonstrators shockingly stormed the stage to protest contestant and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, 32.

Carrie Ann dropped by our offices to chat about several things, including her new partnership with P.F. Chang’s Home Menu. The judge has offered up her personal heritage and expertise to help bring families, friends, celebrities and dancers together in honor of Chinese New Year — a 15-day celebration that began on Jan. 28 — so they can create delicious meals at home in an instant! Find out how to host your own party and see some lovely pictures of the food right here.

