Britney Spears’ Emotional Plea To Fans: ‘Please Pray’ For Her Precious Niece Maddie

This is just so heartbreaking! Britney Spears is rallying her millions of fans to pray for her beloved niece Maddie following a tragic ATV accident. We’ve got the superstar’s full message, right here.

Britney Spears is going through such a devastating time right now, after her precious niece Maddie Aldridge nearly drowned in a freak ATV accident. The eight-year-old is in very serious condition in a Louisiana hospital, fighting for her life after being pinned underwater when her off-road vehicle flipped into a pond Feb. 5. The pop princess, 35, put a call out to her legion of fans, posting a photo of adorable Maddie to her Instagram Feb. 6 with the caption, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.” We’re sending all of the positive vibes that we can Britney!

In the sweet picture, Maddie is seen in a denim jumper looking so precious, holding on to her chocolate lab next to a giant ruler. What a cutie. Family means everything to Brit, so it must be gut-wrenching for her to know how much her 25-year-old sister is suffering at the prospect of losing her only child. Even worse, Jamie Lynn witnessed the accident and rushed over to try to rescue her little girl, but was unable to free her due to a safety harness.

“She is extremely sad for her sister and has been trying to be strong for her, but the emotion of the situation is too great and Britney is a mess. So you can only imagine how Jamie Lynn feels,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is really testing the family to their emotional core, and they are using faith and prayer to try to get through it and hoping it will help the situation.” As we already told you, Britney is rushing home to Louisiana to be by her family’s side during this painful time.

HollywoodLifers, please send your best wishes and thoughts for Maddie’s recovery.

