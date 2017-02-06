Blac Chyna Dissing Rob Kardashian As Lazy? See Her Cryptic & Savage Snapchat Post

Courtesy of SnapChat, REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh, is there trouble in paradise for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna… again? Dream Kardashian’s mom took to Snapchat to throw some major shade at someone for their bad habits, and we can’t help but wonder if it was directed at her boo!

Blac Chyna, 28, seems pretty upset with someone, and she’s taking it out on them via her Snapchat account. In the middle of the night on Sunday, February 5, the mother of two posted a super shady message on her account, slamming someone for their lazy tendencies. Unfortunately the first person that comes to mind is Rob Kardashian, 29, whom she’s previously called “lazy as f–k”. Eek!

“It’s funny when people say they wanna be great but sleep until 3pm etc,” Chyna wrote on an all-black Snapchat pic, adding a laughing emoji at the end. She didn’t name any names, but again… this wouldn’t be the first time she came after her boy, Rob, for being unmotivated.

While the on-again/off-again couple haven’t shown to many signs of trouble, Chyna’s snap shade does come at an interesting time. Just a few days earlier on January 31, Chyna shared an adorable family portrait of herself and her two children — Dream and King Cairo — but oddly enough, Rob was not included in the pic. Hmm.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Chyna and Rob are having trouble again, or is her cryptic messages just an awkward coincidence? Comment below with your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.