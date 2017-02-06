Blac Chyna Using Tough Love On Rob Kardashian To Make Him A Winner Like Idol Tom Brady

REX Shutterstock

Blac Chyna is on a mission to make Rob Kardashian a Super Bowl champion. Well, sort of. The gorgeous mother of two is using some tough love to motivate her fiance to eat and workout like his idol Tom Brady, HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting.

There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious and Rob Kardashian, 29, is being just that. The reality television star would love to have the physique of The G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, 39. And with Blac Chyna, 28, screaming words of encouragement in his ear, Rob just may get what he’s after.

“Rob’s always told her he wants to a beast like Marshawn Lynch and look like Tom Brady and she’s like OK let’s make it happen,” a source close to Chyna revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s been the one to take all the junk food out the house, stock the fridge with meat, veggies and water and is up at 10am with her workout clothes on. Rob will eat healthy and workout for like three days then he slips. She always tells him that people like Marshawn and Tom look the way they do because they have no days off and they don’t give up.”

Chyna certainly has a way with words and sometimes they can be a bit harsh. She’s reportedly referred to Rob as “lazy” and fat in the past.” And on Feb. 5, the same day Rob’s idol Tom became the first quarterback in NFL history to win 5 Super Bowl championship rings, she went off on a Snapchat rant. “It’s funny when people say they wanna be great but sleep until 3pm etc,” she wrote. While she didn’t call put anyone by name, many suspect she’s talking directly to Rob.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts. Do you think Chyna can help Rob look like Tom Brady?

