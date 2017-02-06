Blac Chyna Rocks Matching PJs With King Cairo & Dream: Where’s Rob Kardashian? Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Blac Chyna & her gang are WAY too cute! Posing for a series of goofy pics, Chyna and her 2 little ones King Cairo & Dream Kardashian sported matching striped pajamas and seemed to have a ball hanging out together. But Noticeably missing out on the fun was Rob, who was nowhere in sight while his fam was bonding. Do we sense more trouble in paradise?

It doesn’t get much cuter than this! Totally twinning in style, Blac Chyna, 28, showered her kids King Cairo, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 3 months, with love in a super cute series of family pics. The model posted four photos and two videos via Instagram on Feb. 4, and while they’re absolutely adorable, we couldn’t help noticing that Chyna’s fiancé — and Dream’s dad — Rob Kardashian, 29, was strangely absent from the festivities.

💋 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Dreamy Dream A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:15am PST

In the mini photoshoot, Chyna, Dream, and King all wore identical onesies with red and white stripes on them, as they made funny faces at the camera. The proud mom captioned an especially silly one “My fabulous life 😆.” Aw! The first pic is the most tame of them all as it shows Chyna cuddling King while holding baby Dream. Chyna has her curly hair piled high on top of her head while she beams from ear-to-ear with her children. King sweetly smiles for the camera as Dream looks off into the distance.

In her video clips, King gives his mom a quick kiss and Dream gazes around wide-eyed as she bops her head to the beat of a song Chyna has playing in the background. There’s no question these three were having a great time together! We wonder why Rob missed out on the playful fun. If he and Chyna really are at odds right now, we wouldn’t be super surprised. After all, just last week, Chyna shared a professional family portrait of her and her kids and, once again, Rob was left out.

The beauty expert even captioned the photo “Unconditional ❤.” Hmm, what does that say about Rob? With these two you never really know! Judging by their shaky history, they could be fighting one day and then totally in love the next. Hopefully Chyna starts including Rob in more family activities soon otherwise their relationship could REALLY be in trouble!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Rob and Chyna are having relationship problems? How cute are these family pics?

