Ariel Winter Passionately Makes Out With Beau Levi Meaden & Reveals Cute Nicknames

Ooh la la! ‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter posted a sexy makeout photo of her and actor beau Levi Meaden on her Instagram. The hot couple even revealed the adorable nicknames they have for each other. Check out the sizzling pic!

Damn girl! Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 19, has been slaying the beauty game lately. Ahem, did you see her at the SAG Awards?! So it’s no surprise that when she posted a picture with her sexy beau, Levi Meaden, 29, that the couple looked hot, hot, hot!

In the sizzling photo the actress posted to her Instagram, Ariel is in Levi’s arms as they share a passionate kiss! The UCLA-bound student looked stunning in a tight-fitted black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit, which of course showcased her toned legs. Ariel captioned the pic saying, “Chickpea & Pinto Bean, #mcm” and of course she added a heart emoji. Chickpea and Pinto Bean, how cute are those nicknames!? We are totally feeling the love.

It’s obvious that this couple is head over heels for each other! The actress is often flaunting their love on social media, and you can definitely feel the chemistry. Just recently, Ariel and The Killing star took a trip to Australia together. How romantic! Ariel posted a pic on their vacation showing how much she “wuvs” her man! Okay, stop already, this is just too cute!

Levi is one lucky man! Heads were turning when the starlet appeared on the SAG Awards red carpet last weekend. Ariel stunned in a chic, gold gown by Mikael D. The gown accentuated her sexy curves and most of all, gave the 19-year-old some nice cleavage! Ariel also had her hair styled perfectly for the event, in which she rocked tousled waves in her short, black hair. She was definitely one of the best dressed of the night, especially because Ariel came to the carpet with her greatest accessory: her body confidence. Girl, we love you!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this pic of Ariel Winter and her BF Levi Maeden?

