’24: Legacy’ Recap: Rebecca Figures Out The Rat & It’s Someone Everyone Trusts

Never. Trust. Anyone. That was the theme of the 1:00-2:00 hour of Monday night’s ’24: Legacy,’ when we found out who it was that leaked the squad’s identities. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t Keith.

1:00PM – 2:00PM

Needless to say, this week picked up just moments after the premiere’s episode, with Ben was on the run with the thumb drive and would only give it to Eric for $2 million — if he didn’t get the money, he’d be selling it to Bin-Khalid’s workers. So, Eric spent the entire hour breaking into the police precinct, attacking two police officers and forcing them to let him inside. Rebecca and Andy monitored the entire process with Keith still locked up — but that only could last so long. Keith was chained in the interrogation room, but he was participating — at first; he gave Rebecca his override code so that she could find out where the leak came from.

We knew there were only three options — CTU, CIA, and NSA. The result was CTU, but it wasn’t Keith, it was from her code. After tracking the IP address, Andy and Rebecca found out that it was traced back to John’s campaign manager, Nilaa. Keith and his team broke into the office before Eric’s mission was completed — so he was left in the back of the police station with no guidance.

Meanwhile, John was a little busy at the fundraiser his father (Gerald McRaney) threw for him, and finding out a secret Nilaa had — but not that one. John’s father had obtained a sneak peek of his opponent’s ad coming out, revealing that his campaign manager and right-hand woman had attended a mosque that worked with terrorists and prayed for the death of American soldiers. Of course he doubted it was true, but after seeing the photos of her there, he approached her. However, she had a story — she hadn’t gone there to pray, but went to try and get the ideas stopped — and he believed her.

Meanwhile, at the high school. Amira convinced Drew that she wasn’t working with a terrorist, just talking to a friend from Chechnya. She then went back to Mr. Harris and told him it was time to finish the explosive as her brother, Khasan, had instructed. The teacher got quickly distracted by Amira going down on him in the classroom, that he didn’t realize that Drew walked in; Drew flipped out and lunged at him, but when Mr. Harris fought back, he ended up slamming his head on the floor twice and killing him.

Speaking of killings, Isaac’s girlfriend, Aisha was ready to kill Isaac — literally. After overhearing him tell Nicole that after the drug deal she coordinated was done, he was dumping her, she called the man in charge. And told him she wouldn’t mind if he didn’t come back from, the deal.

