Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show: Who Should Star In The 2018 Spectacular?

REX/Shutterstock

How can you beat an epic halftime show by Lady Gaga? It may be hard, but as soon as Super Bowl 51 wraps up, it’s back to the drawing board to try and make 2018’s Super Bowl an unforgettable one! So, which star is worthy enough to take the stage next year in Minneapolis for SB 52? Will it be Drake, Taylor Swift, Adele… ? — Cast YOUR vote HERE!

We know, Super Bowl 51 isn’t even over and we’re already thinking about next year… BUT, in just a few hours, the Patriots or the Falcons will have taken home the championship, and Lady Gaga, 30, will have already exited the stage, and we will be on to the next one! SO, who could possibly take the stage when Super Bowl 52 heads to Miami in 2018?! IT’S TIME TO VOTE!

In just one year, Super Bowl LII will be underway at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota! And, while it’s a bit early to have any confirmation on who will headline the halftime show, we have to take a crack at it! Before you cast your vote, let’s have a chat about these eligible candidates that can potentially be offered the coveted gig.

Every artist in our vote box has never taken the stage at a Super Bowl before — Hard to believe, isn’t it? First up, we have Drake, 30. He’s arguably the best rapper in the game right now. He’s coming off of a powerhouse year, where his Summer Sixteen tour with future Future [33] became the highest grossing rap tour of all time. Not to mention, he’s been nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year for his latest hit record, Views. 2016 was honestly Drake’s best year yet. He should be a lock for the 2018 halftime spot, we’re just saying…

Then you have Taylor Swift — Need we say more? At 27, she has 19 American Music Awards, 10 Grammys, and 11 Country Music Association Awards, among many others. She’s broken records, sold out stadiums all around the world, and she’s friends with just about everyone in Hollywood… well, besides Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39… There’s bad blood there. Taylor’s 1989 World Tour was the highest grossing world tour in 2015 and her most attended tour ever. If we were to sit here and go over all of Taylor’s accomplishments, we’d be here for weeks. Needless to say, she’s a shoe-in.

Adele. That is all. There was major speculation that the 28-year-old would actually take the stage at this year’s halftime show in Houston at Super Bowl 51. During one of her concerts in August 2016, she told the audience she was not performing at Super Bowl 51 and that the broadcast was “not about music.” Adele did admit that although the NFL/Pepsi was ‘kind” to have asked her to take the stage, in the end, she turned it down. Well, when the the NFL and Pepsi caught wind of what she had to say, they claimed wasn’t even asked to perform… So, although we’re dying for her to take the stage, maybe that won’t be happening any time soon.

And, we can’t forget about the rest of the highly qualified artists. Although some people may have mixed feelings about Justin Bieber, 22, there’s no denying that he can rock a crowd. Hello… has anyone see his Purpose tour? AMAZING. All of the other artists in our vote box are SO worthy of taking the stage at Super Bowl 52, so who do you think should land the gig? Make sure you vote, above!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think should perform at Super Bowl 52 in 2018? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.