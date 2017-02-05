Robert Alford: 5 Things About The Falcons Cornerback Who Intercepted Tom Brady

What a play! Robert Alford is the star Falcons player who intercepted Tom Brady’s pass to score an epic touchdown for his team at the end of the second quarter during Super Bowl 51! Now, everyone wants to know everything about the Falcons player, and we’ve got you covered!

Robert Alford, 28, is the breakout star cornerback on the Atlanta Falcons who made the play of the century when he intercepted Tom Brady’s pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl 51! Brady obviously meant to throw a bullet to Patriots receiver, Danny Amendola, 31, but Alford quickly intercepted the pass for an 82-yard run to the end zone! After his fantastic play, where he celebrated his victory with a running dance, everyone wants to know, “Who really is Robert Alford?” Well, we’ve got you covered, and you can even relive his insane interception, below!

1. Robert is a Louisiana native, who played college ball for Southeastern Louisiana University.

He was born and raised in Hammond Louisiana, where he played for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions football team from 2008-2012. He defied all odds when he made it to the NFL because he actually decided to go to a school where no player had been drafted since 1984. The college even got rid of its football program in 1986. When the program returned in 2003, nobody had made it to the NFL. But, Robert knew he was destined to be in the pros.

Apparently Robert was told not to get his hopes up about making it to the NFL when he was in college. However, “I told people when I had first got there, I was like, ‘I’m going to be the first person since this organization came back to get drafted,'” Robert said, via Nola. “And they were like, ‘Oh no, you’re not going to do it. They had plenty people come before you, and they never did it.’ I just carried it with me all four years there at Southeastern, and look where it got me now.” Wow.

2. He was drafted in 2013

Alford was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Atlanta Falcons as the 60th overall pick, and the rest is history from there.

3. Robert’s brother was actually an NFL pro.

His brother, Fred Booker, played for the New Orlean Saints in 2005. He reportedly played with the Saints for one season, and went to college at Lousiana State University. Speaking of family, it looks like Robert may be a daddy. He posts quite a few photos with this adorable little guy, below, and it’s seriously the cutest thing we’ve ever seen!

My Lil Ace..Great Team Win A photo posted by Robert Alford (@robertalford) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

4. His nickname is “Rocky”.

Robert apparently got the nickname “Rocky” after Rocky Balboa from the popular Rocky franchise. It’s been said that his old teammates in college nicknamed him the popular character name because of his impressively toned body. The name supposedly stuck throughout his NFL career and his Falcons teammates apparently still refer to him as Rocky. It’s been reported the the Falcons players also refer to him as “Rocket” for his insanely quick running abilities and fast moves on the field.

5. Expect to see Robert intercepting more passes for the Falcons for the next few years…

He signed a four-year contract extension for $38 million with the Falcons through 2020 on Dec. 8, 2016. Not too shabby if you ask us…

